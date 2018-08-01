LADIES, avoid SPONSORS, this is how JOHO kicked out BETTY KYALLO like a dog from the lavish Kilimani house he had bought for her.

Friday, September 7, 2018 - When Betty Kyallo divorced Okari and left their matrimonial home, she carried nothing, not even a rusty spoon.





She had landed a wealthy sponsor by the name Sultan Joho, who bought her a fully furnished apartment along Lenana Road in the leafy Kilimani area and started giving her monthly upkeep.





Betty moved in to the Kilimani house, took her daughter from Okari and started enjoying the high end life.





However, the high end life was short-lived.





After her affair with Joho flopped, he kicked her out of the Kilimani home like a dog.

Apparently, the house was not registered under her name.





We understand that merciless Joho sent his security to repossess what belonged to him and she was ordered to hand over the house’s keys.





She moved out of the high end estate with her few belongings and started life in a middle class estate along Mombasa Road, where she currently lives.





At the time her affair with Joho ended, she was in financial limbo.





That’s when she decided to sue Okari for child support at Milimani Law Courts.



