KUTTUNY now calls for a revolution to remove UHURU and RUTO from power - Admits Kenyans made a big mistake electing them twice

Friday September 21, 2018 - Cherangany MP, Joshua Kuttuny, has expressed his disappointment in the way Jubilee Government led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto, is running the affairs of the country, and regretted being among the people that campaigned for them.





This follows the acrimonious passage of Uhuru’s memorandum in Parliament yesterday which has imposed 8% VAT tax on fuel and skyrocketed the prices of several other products.





The MP warned the leadership of the House, including National Assembly Majority leader Aden Duale, his Minority counterpart John Mbadi and Speaker Justin Muturi that their unorthodox means of conducting Parliament business would ignite revolution.





Kuttuny called on Kenyans to revolt against Uhuru and Ruto for making their lives unbearable by overtaxing them, noting that it is the only language Jubilee understands.





“I want to remind the leadership of Parliament that they need not to force everything to happen, least they invite silent revolution.”





“The principle of politics calls for consultation and reaching out to opposing sides and people of divergent opinion on issues of common concern facing Kenyans," said Kuttuny.





“As much as they resort to barbaric means in handling issues of great concern, history will judge them harshly for oppressing poor Kenyans.”





“The rebellion witnessed in Parliament is a tip of the iceberg, over many underlying issues.”





“This should serve as a wakeup call to Uhuru and Ruto and the leadership of Parliament," he added.



