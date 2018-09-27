KUDOS as Speaker JUSTIN MUTURI bars MPs from wasting our money travelling to Japan to watch volleyball live

Thursday September 27, 2018 -Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, has barred 10 MPs from travelling to Japan for the FIVB Volleyball Women’s World Championship tournament which is set to begin on Saturday.





Justin Muturi refused to sign off on the MPs trip as a way of cutting wastage by the Government.





The MPs had sought to be released to spend 14 days watching the national volleyball women's team, Malkia Queens, play during the tournament.





Taxpayers would have fully sponsored the venture that included air tickets, meals and accommodation, match tickets, per diems and other expenses .





The visibly angry MPs refused to speak to the media, but accused Muturi of being biased as he earlier allowed their counterparts to travel to Russia to watch World Cup.





"The Speaker has rejected our request to travel to Japan to watch our own girls take on others from across the world.”





"It is unfair because our colleagues were allowed to go to Russia despite Kenya not being represented," the MP who refused to be named stated.





The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta has already announced cost-cutting measures in Government, among them unnecessary spending and foreign trips, to save money to repay the debt which is skyrocketing by the day.



