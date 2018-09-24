KTN news anchor LINDA OGUTU rants over UHURU’s controversial housing Levy - I can’t act like it is ok (LOOK)

Monday, September 24, 2018 - KTN news anchor, Linda Ogutu, has taken to social media to rant over the new law that will see Kenyans contribute towards the Government’s ambitious multi-billion housing project.





The housing levy that became operation last Friday after President Uhuru signed the controversial Finance Bill 2018, will have Kenyans deducted 1.5 percent from their monthly salaries to go towards the construction of low cost houses.





Initially, the National Treasury had proposed 0.5 per cent of the gross pay per month matched by employers, but it was rejected by MPs last month.





The President re-introduced the levy raising it to 1.5 per cent.





