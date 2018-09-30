KOIGI WAMWERE disagrees with RAILA ODINGA over referendum – We don’t need more positions in the government.

Sunday September 30, 2018-

Veteran politician, Koigi Wamwere has said he will oppose the calls for a referendum if those pushing it want creation of more seats in the government.





Last weekend, NASA leader, Raila Odinga told Kenyans to prepare for a constitutional change, terming it one of the agreements in his March 9 truce with President Uhuru Kenyatta.





But speaking during an interview at Sauti ya Mwananchi Radio on Saturday, Koigi said the referendum should be opposed if it is meant to create positions for top leaders.





"Kitu ambacho sikubaliani nacho ni kubadilisha katiba ili watu wa NASA wapate kazi (I am against plans to change the constitution to create room for opposition leaders in government)," Koigi said.





He also said the referendum should be conducted to reduce positions in the government and also to reduce the bloated wage bill.





However according to Raila, he wants creation of Prime Minister’s position and two of his deputies.



