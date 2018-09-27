KIMANI ICHUNGWA opposes the referendum saying it is sponsored by power hungry individuals like RAILA ODINGA

Thursday September 27, 2018

-Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa has opposed the ongoing calls for a referendum saying it is being sponsored by power hungry individuals like National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga.





Last week, Raila Odinga, who was speaking in Kisumu said the country needs a referendum to address issues of electoral injustice and devolution.





But speaking on Wednesday, Ichungwa who is a close confidante of Deputy President William Ruto, said the referendum is being pushed by selfish leaders who are only interested in more seats in the government.





"The push is just championed by a few power-hungry individuals. The individuals are lying to Kenyans that we are over represented, yet the main intention is to create plum positions in government for the big boys,"Ichungwa said.





"Referendum is not a priority for this country because what Kenyans need right now is to have the cost of living lowered. As a nation, we should focus on growing our economy,”Ichungwa added.



