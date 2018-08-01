Killers of SHARON OTIENO will regret murdering her - See who has joined the push to ensure she gets justice, for both her and her unborn baby

Sunday September 16, 2018 - Amnesty International, a rights group, has joined in the push to find justice for slain Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno.





The group called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigation to speed up investigations into the brutal murder of the 26 year old who was seven months pregnant but not only for her, also for the baby killed together with the mother.





In a post shared on the group's social media handle on Saturday, Amnesty claimed that everyone has a right to life and that nobody deserves to die in the manner that Sharon did.





"Every person has the right to life.”





“No person deserves to lose his or her life in a brutal manner like Sharon did.”





“We call for speedy investigations and perpetrators charged, Justice for Sharon," read the post.



