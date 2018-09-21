KIDERO says UHURU has failed the country and he should be ashamed for trying to divert Kenyans from real issues by ordering his arrest

Friday September 21, 2018 - Former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero, has claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta has failed the country.





The former city boss also opposed the taxation of fuel.





Speaking on Thursday after Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission (EACC) raided his house in Muthaiga, Kidero said the officers raided his premises to divert Kenyans from what was happening inside Parliament on Thursday.





He said that the raid was authorised by senior Government officials who wanted him to make headlines on Friday newspapers.





“You are aware that I was arrested on August 9th.”





“We have been to court twice and so far, there has been no evidence adduced.”





“This morning EACC came with a search warrant to my house.”





“It would appear to me that they are looking for evidence because they never had evidence to arrest me in the first place,” Kidero said.





The former Governor i s facing charges over the loss of Sh213 million during his tenure as Nairobi Governor but he denied the charges when he was arraigned in court last month.





“They should have had enough evidence before they arrested me, and this is pure harassment.”





“It’s a violation of my rights and we will not take this lying down,” he said.



