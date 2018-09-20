KIDERO arrested again and detained at Muthaiga Police Station – He must return Sh 21 BILLION he stole

01:44

Thursday September 20, 2018-Former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero has been arrested over allegations of stealing Sh 21 billion when he was the governor of Nairobi.

The detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), accompanied by the security officers, arrived at his residence at 2 am , Thursday.

The governor at first refused to allow the detectives into his home demanding that they show him a search warrant.

“The former governor wanted to know what exactly the warrant entails and what it is about," said a source.

 However after consulting his lawyers, Kidero allowed them in and they arrested him and took him to Muthaiga Police station in Nairobi.

Kidero’s home was raided after detectives had a wind that he was hiding a lot of cash at his home and some crucial documents for his corruption cases.

More updates to follow…

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our Tips on Arsenal and Chelsea Europa League games and 11 matches played today where you can make good money.

Thursday, September 20, 2018- After the enthralling Champions League action, attention shifts to Thursday night football better known as...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno