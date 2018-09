KIDERO arrested again and detained at Muthaiga Police Station – He must return Sh 21 BILLION he stole

Thursday September 20, 2018-

Former Nairobi Governor, Dr Evans Kidero has been arrested over allegations of stealing Sh 21 billion when he was the governor of Nairobi.





The detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), accompanied by the security officers, arrived at his residence at 2 am , Thursday.





The governor at first refused to allow the detectives into his home demanding that they show him a search warrant.





“The former governor wanted to know what exactly the warrant entails and what it is about," said a source.





However after consulting his lawyers, Kidero allowed them in and they arrested him and took him to Muthaiga Police station in Nairobi.





Kidero’s home was raided after detectives had a wind that he was hiding a lot of cash at his home and some crucial documents for his corruption cases.





More updates to follow…