Kibwezi MP, PATRICK MUSIMBA, and his wife, ANGELA, arrested for stealing 1.15 billion from Chase Bank! He was among those who killed it

Monday September 17, 2018 - Kibwezi West MP, Patrick Musimba , and his wife, Angela Mwende , have been arrested over a fraud case involving Chase Bank.





According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Musimba and his wife were arrested for stealing a whopping sh1.15 billion from the collapsed Chase Bank and will remain in custody until September 20th.





The couple are among the eight accused of bringing Chase Bank to its knees.





Others include former Chase Bank Chairman, Mohammed Zafrulla Khan, Dancun Kabui, James Mwenja, Makrios Agumbi, Luciane Sunter and Ronald Vlasman.





On Thursday, only Khan appeared in court denying four charges of conspiracy to defraud, steal and launder money adding that he was facing two other cases on the same transactions.





Khan was scheduled to fly to America for heart surgery but was required to report at the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on September 11th to face fraud charges.



