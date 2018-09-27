KHALWALE shocks Kenyans after he supported GOVERNOR OKOTH OBADO for killing SHARON OTIENO- He has been denied bail

Thursday September 27, 2018

- Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has defended Migori Governor, Okoth Obado, who is accused of killing University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno.





On Tuesday, Khalwale posted a picture with Okoth Obado showing his support concerning the murder of Sharon.





While at the Milimani High Court during Obado’s hearing, the former Senator said he stood with the Governor over gruesome murder of the 26 year old.





“This afternoon at the Milimani High Court I stood with my friend Governor Obado over the vexing question of the murder of Sharon Otieno. Let justice ring in ALL the villages of Migori and Homabay,” Khalwale wrote on Twitter.





The former lawmaker's support for Obado caught the attention of most Kenyans on Twitter(KOT) including NARC-Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua who said she stands with the Sharon family.





“I may not be in court but I stand with the victim’s family!” Karua wrote on her Twitter timeline.





Governor Obado was expected to spend more time at the Industrial Area GK Prison after Justice Jessie Lessit denied him bail.



