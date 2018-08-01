Kenya’s youngest MP, JOHN PAUL MWIRIGI, swears to defend RUTO from corruption and says all MERUs will vote for him in 2022 (VIDEO).

- Kenya’s youngest MP, John Paul Mwirigi, has defended Deputy President William Ruto from corruption allegations.





According to the 24 yr old MP, Ruto is a clean man who is linked to corruption by his jealous political competitors.





He claims Ruto is the most hardworking politician in Kenya and he means good for this Country.





The youthful MP who has been accused of laxity by voters in Igembe South further assured Ruto of his support in 2022.





Listen to him speak.



