Kenyans to put up with the ugly police uniforms as court declines to suspend them and other police reforms announced by UHURU last week

Monday September 17, 2018 - Kenyans will have to get used to the ugly police uniforms as the High Court declined to issue orders stopping them.





The court also declined to suspend the implementation of the new police command structure announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week.





The court further directed that the matter be served upon the respondents to appear before it for mention.





Activist Okiya Omtatah had moved to court to stop the police reforms as announced by Uhuru last week, among them the new blue police uniforms, which according to Omtatah, are very ugly.





Omtatah argued that the implementation of the reforms translates to irregular, unlawful and unconstitutional change s.





Other changes that Omtatah wanted the court to stop include;- changes in the National Police Service including changes in the structure and command of the National Police Service, the integration of Kenya Police Service, the Administration Police Service, the re-branding of colleges and the introduction of housing allowances for junior officers.



