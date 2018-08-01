Kenyans being forced to pay bribes to access services at the Kenyan Embassy in Germany, we have exported corruption (VIDEO).Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Politics, Videos 05:25
- Kenyans living in Germany are up in arms against corrupt officials who work at the Kenyan Embassy in Germany.
They protested outside the embassy and revealed how they are forced to give out bribes to get services.
Even getting a passport is a problem if you have not given out a bribe to the corrupt officials.
Watch this video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST