Kenyan shocked by blatant rigging in Parliament during vote on 8% VAT on Fuel (VIDEO)

Thursday, September 20, 2018-

There was drama in Parliament on Thursday afternoon during the special sitting convened to vote on President Uhuru’s proposal on 8% VAT on fuel.





President Uhuru and Nasa leader Raila Odinga had prevailed upon their respective camps to support the proposal contained in the Finance Bill 2018 but some MPs from both sides went against their wishes.





When it came to voting, the chair of the committee of the whole house at the National Assembly, Soipan Tuya, who is Narok County Woman Rep, declared the ‘Ayes’ as winners despite the ‘Nays’ having carried the day.





Her verdict sparked a commotion in Parliament with MPs who had opposed the bill protesting and chanting.





Kenyans took to social media to react to the daylight robbery.





Watch the video below and reactions.

Was it the Ayes or the Nays who had it? Be the judge #TaxVoteKe pic.twitter.com/Jkichy3b2g — KTN News (@KTNNews) September 20, 2018







