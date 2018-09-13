Kenyan LADY exposes thirsty Tanzanian singer DIAMOND sliding into her DM after announcing he is single.

Thursday, September 13, 2018 - Tanzanian singer, Diamond Platnumz, has been exposed by a Kenyan lady sliding in her DM and trying to woo her.





The controversial singer who broke up with Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan over infidelity recently announced he is single.





The Kenyan lady shared a screen-shot grab of Diamond sliding into her DM with a sweet message.





“Hello Cutie” The self proclaimed “Simba” wrote a message to the young lass.





Diamond has been caught up in sex scandals with several women in Tanzania.





Zari Hassan described him as a notorious womanizer with no respect after she broke up with him.





Here are screenshot grabs of Diamond sliding into the lady’s DM.





Check out her photo.