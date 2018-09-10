Kenyan LADY and her boyfriend get mushy, they nearly had SEX on facebook(PHOTOs)

, , 04:31

Tuesday, September 10, 2018-This Kenyan slay queen has left men salivating like hungry hyenas after she posted photos on facebook  getting mushy with her bae.

The young couple seems to be madly in love.

Next time, they may record a video exchanging fluids and share it on facebook to get likes and publicity.

Here are the photos that the young lady splashed online.






The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on 9 football matches played today where you can make good money.

Monday, September 17, 2018 -  Every day we do our best to beat the bookies at their own game by selecting several football matches world...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno