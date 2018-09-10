Kenyan celebrity couple NAMELESS and WAHU exchange sweet messages on 13th wedding anniversary (LOOK)

Monday, September 10, 2018 - Kenyan celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu, have been married for over a decade and their union has been an inspiration to many.





The two entertainers met in campus in the early 2000 and dated for some time before tying the knot in 2005.





Today marks 13 years since they exchanged their vows and they have taken to social media to celebrate their journey so far.





Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sinzia’ hit-maker wrote:





“It's been 13 years since this beautiful day, 10th Sept 2005, when I married the love of my life. It's been a TRIIIIPPPP!!! !





“We have been through so much together! We've loved passionately, we've fought, we've laughed and cried together, we've won and lost tegether!





“Yaaani we seen it all. And we still at it. Happy 13th anniversary babe! Love you to the moon and back!





“I celebrate this anniversary with this song , as a special dedication to my wife and 2 beautiful daughters! Through the ups and downs we've been through, AM GOOD as long as I've got you! 😊 #Amgood





On her part Wahu wrote: “1 3 years ago...... on a day like today, by the beautiful shores of lake Naivasha, I said " I do" to my campus sweetheart!





“Babe!!!!!! Can you believe our marriage is finally a teenager!!!! 😂😂 . I'm so excited and so grateful to God for bringing us this far. And what a ride it has been! The high highs and low lows...





“The successes and failures, the tears and joys, the arguments and make-ups... all this and so much more make the canvas of our life together ever so colourful.





“You are truly my ride or die. And babe...the song....... im speechless. It's beautiful beyond measure. Me and the girls can't stop listening to it.





“ Thank you so much for loving us the way you do. We love you round the world and back again. *100. #Amgood .



