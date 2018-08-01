Kenya is now gangland - See how this Chinese man was attacked by armed thugs in broad daylight in Nairobi West (VIDEO).

- A shocking robbery incident which can be compared to an action movie from Hollywood was captured on CCTV in Nairobi West.





Two men emerged from the blues and started attacking the Chinese man minutes after he diverted his car from the main road.





One was armed with a pistol and the other one with a hammer which he used to smash the car’s windows.





They overpowered the Chinese man and then snatched unknown items from him.





They then boarded run away motorbikes that were on stand-by and vanished.





It’s like they were trailing the Chinese man and all this happened in broad-daylight.





Watch video of the robbery incident that was captured on CCTV.



