Kenya apologises to China over arrest of Chinese nationals in Nairobi – No wonder they call us monkeys and say we stink like garbage

Friday September 7, 2018 - The Kenyan Government has apologised to the Chinese Government over the arrest of undocumented Chinese nationals in Nairobi on Wednesday.





During the fateful day, security agencies raided China Global Television Network (CGTN) and arrested Chinese nationals who did not have work permits.





The arrest happened while President Uhuru Kenyatta was attending an important meeting hosted by President Xi Jinping in Beijing to strengthen trade ties with China.





The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi protested the arrest and immediately the suspects were released and the Government later issued an apology over the arrest.





“The raid on Chinese state-owned broadcaster was based on false information and we sincerely apologise for the mishap, and those detained were released.” Police spokesman, Charles Owino, told journalists.





China has since accepted the apology saying that Kenya’s crackdown on illegal immigrants does not only target China.





“According to what we understand, this action by Kenya Police is part of a move on a crackdown on illegal immigration and is neither aimed at nor limited to Chinese citizens,” the Chinese Embassy said in a statement on Friday.



