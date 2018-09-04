KDF acquires eight Frennec light attack Helicopters to flush out AL SHABAAB from Boni Forest (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, September 04, 2018 - Kenya Defence Forces’ bid to smoke out Al Shabaab from Boni Forest has received a major boost with the arrival of 8 Frennec Light attack Helicopters.





The helicopters were bought from the United Arab Emirates (UAE)





This comes days after five Kenya Defence Forces soldiers were killed and six others wounded after their vehicle ran over a homemade bomb between Bodhei area, Boni Forest.





The area is under a special operation code named Operation Linda Boni to smoke out the terrorists who are hiding in the forest.





