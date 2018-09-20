KALONZO’s man banned from Machakos Country Club for urinating and defacting infront of Women – Here is his name

Thursday September 20, 2018

-A close confidante of Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has been banned from Machakos County Club for being drunk and disorderly.





Machakos County Assembly Majority leader, Tarig Mulatya, was found urinating on the corridors and he went ahead and exposed his privates in front of other members of the club including women.





Mulatya is Masinga Central MCA on a Wiper ticket.





A letter to members, states; “Mulatya is no longer welcome to the club following his embarrassing conduct.





“In accordance to rule number 5 V of the club’s laws, we wish to inform all members that the above named person cannot be signed in or introduced as a guest to the club by any member.”





The letter is signed by club secretary Boniface Kavuvi with the ban starting with immediate effect.





Mulatya is a close friend of Kalonzo Musyoka and he uses him to fight Machakos Governor, Dr Alfred Mutua.



