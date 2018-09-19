KALONZO orders all Wiper MPs to support UHURU‘s proposal to reduce fuel tax by 8 percent – warns them of dire consequences should they refuse

Wednesday September 19, 2018

-Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, has asked all Wiper MPs to back President Uhuru Kenyatta's proposal to slash fuel VAT from 16 to 8 per cent.





Addressing a press conference outside Wiper party headquarters in Lavington on Wednesday, Kalonzo said the move was for the good of the country.





He also said the Wiper‘s National Executive Council has approved the same.





"The government should revamp its fight against graft," he said, "Corruption is the lead cause of Kenya's suffering."





"If Uhuru blinks in the war against corruption, then he will have lost his legacy but he doesn't show any signs of doing that," Kalonzo said.





The former Vice President also asked the government to fast-track the return of corruption proceeds said to be stashed in offshore accounts.





"I have also been told that the Goldenberg money will be returned but it will take time," he said.





The Wiper boss also warned his MPs of dire consequences should they fail to support Uhuru’s proposal on Thursday.



