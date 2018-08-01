KALONZO now partners with UHURU and RUTO to show RAILA ODINGA dust as he calls him a traitor! His target is the 2022 polls

Monday September 10, 2018 - Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has partnered with President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee in case a by-election is called for the Embakasi South Parliamentary seat.





Kalonzo explained that the union will help MP, Julius Mawathe, whose election was nullified to retain his seat if the legislator loses his case at the Supreme Court.





“I have a lot of respect for my brother Sumra (Irshad), but because he will be running on ODM, we will work with Jubilee to support Mawathe.”





“It is as simple as that.”





“I will be approaching Jubilee for that purpose.”





“So I want you to be prepared,” stated Kalonzo.





Kalonzo revealed that the conflict between Mawathe and Sumra would have been avoided if the National Super Alliance (NASA) party leaders were consulted and if they were still cohesive like before the handshake between Uhuru and ODM leader, Raila Odinga.



