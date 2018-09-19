KALENJIN MP tables a motion in Parliament to scrap the Senate and abolish MCA posts- This will reduce high wage bill

Wednesday September 19, 2018-

A vocal Kalenjin community MP has written to the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi, proposing a Bill scrapping the Senate, Nominated MP, and MCA posts.





In the letter, Soy MP, Caleb Kositany say if Parliament abolishes the Senate and MCAs post, the taxpayer can save a lot of money for development.





The MP says his bill will be saving Sh 3 billion a year and this will also stop Kenyans from being overtaxed by the government.





“I wish to state that the objective of the Bill is to reduce the overall cost of representation of the public, reduce the wage bill and promote use of public funds,” Kositany said.

"This is, therefore, to request you to kindly authorise the legal services directorate to assists me in the formation of the bill," Kositany added.

This is not the first a call is being made to scrap the Senate. Numerous past attempts have been frustrated by Senators who accuses MPs of intimidating the “Upper House”.