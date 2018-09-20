Kalenjin MP almost trade blows with WANGA over UHURU’s proposal to reduce fuel tax by 8 percent- This people love to beat women

Thursday September 20, 2018-

There was drama in the National Assembly on Thursday after two lawmakers almost engaged in a fist fight over President Uhuru Kenyatta’s proposal to reduce fuel tax from 16 percent to 8 percent.





The incident happened at the corridors of the house where Eldama Ravine MP, Moses Lessonet told Homa Bay women Representative,Gladys Wanga,that Uhuru’s proposal will go through whether she likes it or not.





Lessonet's choice of words is said to have infuriated Wanga who accused Jubilee Party MP of being used like toilet paper by Jubilee Party top leadership.





It is this exchange that saw the two almost fighting.





Jubilee MPs were on Tuesday summoned to State House by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto and whipped to support his recommendations in the Finance Bill which includes an 8% VAT on fuel.





NASA-allied MPs were also urged by their leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka to support the changes.



