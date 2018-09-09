KALENJIN ELDERS give up on RUTO and GIDEON MOI as NICK SALAT tells them to go to hell

Sunday September 9, 2018 -Kalenjin elders have said their efforts to reconcile Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi have failed to bear fruits.





Speaking yesterday, Chairperson Myoot Council of Elders, John Seei said efforts to have the two leaders from Rift Valley who declared they would vie for the Presidency in 2022 abdicate their supremacy has battle hit a snag.





Seei, who is also a member of President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition leader Raila Odinga's Building Bridges Initiative committee, asserted Ruto and Gideon seemed not to value unity.





"As elders, we have sought to have them speak in one language as it has been for the community before but our numerous efforts have not brought forth any fruit. Our unity call to them was barely getting to deaf ears," Seei said.





This comes even as KANU Secretary General Nick Salat rubbished the elders' efforts, saying it was a non issue to the party which was concerned with more important national issues.





"The country has important things to deal with at the moment.”





“There’s nothing like efforts to unite us but politics.”





“ Every party has its ideologies and approaches to Governance which cannot be sacrificed at the expense of mere politicking," said Salat.



