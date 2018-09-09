KABOGO shares footage of a bizarre accident outside his palatial residence along Kiambu Road-Man was on top of a woman (VIDEO)

Sunday, September 09, 2018

- Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has shared footage showing the moment a drunk couple was involved in a bizarre accident outside his palatial residence along Kiambu Road.





The couple’s Mercedes car hit a stationary car and overturned before resting on its side.





The wealthy politician revealed that they found the couple stuck inside the car with the man on top of the lady on Saturday morning.





Taking to twitter Kabogo wrote: “That was the situation 1:30am, man and wife screaming for help, man on top of wife stuck in the car dead drunk. Video to follow.”













“Shame, man and wife wee hours stuck in their Benz my guards let them out not to embarrass them with drank report” He added.





He then shared a short clip from the CCTV footage of the accident showing the moment the accident happened with the caption:





“Accidents happen anywhere. This happened outside my gate, man and wife driving (DUI) home hit a stationary car.”





Watch the video below.








