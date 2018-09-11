Justice at last as Governor OKOTH OBADO is finally arrested for the murder of SHARON OTIENO - He is being questioned as we speak

Tuesday September 11, 2018 - At last, justice is being seen to be done with regard to the brutal murder of Sharon Otieno after detectives arrested Migori Governor Okoth Obado.





Obado is currently being held at the Kisumu Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) offices as detectives squeeze information out of him regarding the murder.





The DCI confirmed on Tuesday that they had taken Obado into custody for grilling over the murder of Rongo University student, Sharon Otieno, and abduction of journalist Barack Oduor.





Nation Media Group journalist, Barack Otieno, who had been allegedly abducted alongside Sharon, was also summoned and is being interrogated by homicide detectives over the matter.





Obado is linked to the kidnapping and murder of Sharon, a Rongo University second year student with whom he had an affair and was seven months pregnant before she was killed.





Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, who is accused of executing the murder plot at the behest of his boss, was arrested earlier.



