Jubilee MPs asks UHURU to sack HENRY ROTICH - He is a fool in Treasury who is overtaxing Kenyans just to meet an imaginary budget

Sunday September 16, 2018 - A section of Jubilee Party lawmakers have asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack Treasury CS, Henry Rotich, because of his poor monetary policies.





Speaking on Saturday, the MPs led by Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP, Patrick Munene, and his Runyenjes counterpart, Mr Eric Muchangi, accused Rotich of sleeping on his job and millions of Kenyans are now suffering as a result.





The MPs said Rotich is solely behind the current ‘economic crisis’ that has seen the Government introduce a new tax on fuel and petroleum products and demanded his immediate resignation.





Munene said that they will table a motion in Parliament next week to impeach Rotich who they termed as an embarrassment to the President.





“Before Parliament went on recess, there was a bill to impeach Mr Rotich.”





“He has been inefficient.”





“As a leader, he knows that he has failed and he should step down,” said Mr Munene.





Mr Muchangi said Mr Rotich should take personal responsibility over the leadership in his Ministry “because it has not been doing well”.



