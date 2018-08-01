JSC reveals how DPP/DCI stormed the Supreme Court precincts like commandos to arrested DCJ PHILOMENA MWILU and the drama that ensued

Tuesday September 4, 2018 - A member of the Judicial Service Commission has narrated how Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu was arrested by detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from her office and the drama that ensued.





Speaking yesterday, Tom Ojienda said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, came to the Supreme Court where the commission was meeting and demanded to see Chief Justice (CJ) David Maraga.





“The DPP and the DCI went to the lower boardroom, we were in the upper boardroom, and then they called for the CJ who was then chairing the JSC and the intention was to discuss the matter of the DCJ who is also in the JSC meeting.”



“They went down for the meeting and then requested the DCJ to attend.”





“We knew it was a formal meeting and so we had to hold on a bit.”





“We learnt they had a long session with the DCJ and she would later be arrested.”





“Unbeknown to us that an arrest would occur in the course of the day.”





“I must say that I have never heard of an arrest taking place within the precincts court.”





“And we had not before then discussed the factual underpinnings on the case touching the case,” said Ojienda.



