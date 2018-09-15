Joy as KDF catches AL SHABAAB terrorists off guard and kills several of them like rats during the Monday morning raid! See full revelation

Monday September 24, 2018 - The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have raided the hideout of Al Shabaab terrorists in Lamu and killed 10 militants.





During the early morning security operation, the KDF raided an Al Shabaab base in Pandanguo, Lamu County, where they caught them off guard and killed 10 of them.





The soldiers recovered seven AK 47 rifles and assorted ammunition.





In a statement to Kenyans, KDF also confirmed that three soldiers sustained injuries while an unknown number of militants fled with injuries.





"Three KDF soldiers sustained injuries and are receiving medical care," read the statement.





KDF also urged local residents to volunteer information on any suspicious individuals, especially on the militants who escaped with gunshot wounds.





"Locals are requested to share information with security officials in the area, as the fleeing and wounded terrorists may seek assistance from them," KDF said.





See the full statement