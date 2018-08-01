JOHO finally makes the big announcement that Kenyans have been waiting for and sends RUTO and GIDEON MOI’s camp into panic mode

Friday September 7, 2018 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has announced that he will be vying for the Presidency of Kenya come 2022.





Speaking during an interview, Joho said that he will be seeking the country’s top seat on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket due to his current position as the Party’s Deputy Leader.





“I have served as an MP, I have served in the Ministry of Transport, and I have served as Governor for ten years… I want the Presidency,” said Governor Joho.





“Our country gives anyone a chance to try; we will talk to Kenyans and sell our agenda.”





“It doesn’t have to be that you come from a larger tribe or a certain religion so that you become President,” he added.





At the same time, Joho noted that ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, supports him in his Presidential ambitions because he has not asked him to abandon his dreams of occupying State House come 2022.





“My party leader has always been Raila Amollo Odinga and I’m sure that will continue until the day I retire from politics because of what he stands for.”





“And so my party leader has not told me not to run for presidency… he hasn’t,” stated Joho .





Joho’s declaration has unsettled Deputy President William Ruto and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi’s camps ahead of 2022 considering that they will also be gunning for the Presidency then.



