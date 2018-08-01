Jobs and Vacancies in Telkom, Nairobi, Kenya

Telkom Kenya

Vacant Position: Key Account Manager – Public Sector

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Channels

Band: 3

Department: Enterprise

Who We Are: Telkom connects the people that keep Kenya on the move. It does this by providing integrated telecommunications solutions to individuals, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), Government and large corporates in Kenya, drawing from a diverse solutions suite that includes voice, data, mobile money as well as network services. Powered by its vast fibre optic infrastructure, it is also a major provider of wholesale, carrier-to-carrier traffic within the country and the region.

Role Purpose: We are seeking an individual who is dynamic by nature and passionate with a track record of delivering results to join our Enterprise Team. This role is responsible for implementing and driving the sales strategy and action plans for the sales and distribution of Telkom product and services for Public Sector Enterprise customers.

Furthermore, he/she must facilitate and enable the meeting of sales targets and revenue margins across the customer network within Public Sector.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Develop business plan, lead the sales pitch and negotiate the contractual agreements based on the set guidelines

· Achieve the sales targets through acquisition of new business and maintain and grow the current customer portfolio

· Forecast and maintain sales plans and stock levels (if required) with customers

· Act as the key interface between the customer and all relevant divisions for on boarding and ongoing interactions

· Develop and recommend business plans in conjunction with customers and customers to drive business growth

· Forecast and monitor sales for current and new customers and monitor the profitability for customers and propose the appropriate plans

· Ensure the effective management of the customer account and timeous problem solving

· Conduct analysis of customer, customers and sales metrics, costs and categories to inform business

· Regularly engage with customer to plan and execute marketing interventions

· Analyse business and market information to inform sales decisions

· Keep customer information and contractual agreement up to date

Academic / Professional Qualifications

· Relevant degree in Sales, Marketing, Economics or Business related field.

· Professional CIM certification is an added advantage

· 3-5 years’ experience in Marketing Management, Sales management, Relationship Management.

Professional Skills:

· Strong Leadership, Internal & External Stakeholder Management Skills

· Personal effectiveness and credibility

· Process discipline and quality orientation

· Efficient and results oriented

· Networking skills to form collaborative partnerships

· Assertiveness

· Strong organization, presentation and communication skills





Vacant Position: Channels Manager

Region: Nairobi

Reporting to: Head of Channels

Band: 3

Department: Enterprise

Role Purpose: We are seeking an individual who is dynamic by nature and passionate with a track record of delivering results to join our Enterprise Team. This role is responsible for selling and managing the distribution of Telkom product and services to Partners and Channels customers within an appointed area.

In addition the job holder will need to identify and facilitate sales opportunities within current and new Partners and Channels customers to maximize sales within the appointed area.

Key Duties and Responsibilities

· Determine required solution for the customer with a focus on cross- and up selling of products and services

· Conduct analysis of customer, partners and sales metrics, costs and categories to inform business decisions.

· Provide insights in the growth strategies in conjunction with partners and customers and partners to drive business growth for appointed area

· Compile and execute action plans to grow the customer and partner footprint for the assigned area

· Build and maintain relationships with key customers and partners and facilitate the continuous growth of the customer base for the assigned area

· Support sales administration team with required information for sales order management

· Forecast and maintain sales plans with customers and partners for the assigned area

· Develop and demonstrate a thorough understanding of the partner and customer’s business for the assigned area

· Facilitate and maintain the development of communication channels on all levels to prevent breakdown in information flow

Academic / Professional Qualifications

· Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Business Management or related field

· Professional CIM certification is an added advantage

· 3-5 years’ experience in Marketing Management, Sales management.

Professional Skills:

· Strong Leadership, Internal & External Stakeholder Management Skills

· Personal effectiveness and credibility

· Process discipline and quality orientation

· Efficient and results oriented

· Networking skills to form collaborative partnerships

· Assertiveness

· Strong organization, presentation and communication skills

This position is opened to Kenyan citizens only.

If you fit the required profile, please apply highlighting how your qualifications, experience and career aspirations match the requirements for this position.

Application should be sent by 23rd September 2018, please provide an updated Curriculum Vitae (CV) including details of your current telephone contacts and names of three referees.

Apply through recruitment@telkom.co.ke and ensure the job title is quoted on the subject field.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.