Jobs and Vacancies in Oasis Healthcare Group, Kenya

Nursing Officer

Oasis Healthcare Group, a group-practice-multidisciplinary model is seeking to fill the following position at its affiliate medical facility in Siaya county, Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya:

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time

Roles

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Ensure timely drug administration and monitoring of adverse reactions

· Take patient files to pharmacy for timely delivery of medication.

· Care of patients undergoing surgical procedures preoperatively, intra-operatively and operatively

· Care of patients undergoing gynaecological procedures

· Care of orthopaedic patients with special prosthesis and orthotics

· Preparing patients for special medical procedures and scrubbing for operations

· Helping in delivery of children and ensuring that the child is well cared for.

· Immunization of children and pregnant mothers.

· Interpret information clerked in patient sheets and make decisions about needed actions

· Maintaining patient information and keeping it confidential.

· Administer medication as prescribed.

· Ensure that every item used on a patient has been captured on the patient files and transferred into the hospital system.

· Monitoring progress of patients in the wards and informing doctors of their welfare.

Requirements

· A Diploma/ Degree in nursing

· Ability to work with minimum supervision.

· Computer literate.

· Good interpersonal skills.

· Compassionate.

· Honesty and integrity.

· Effective communicator.

· Leadership skills.





Medical Officer

Oasis Healthcare Group, a group-practice-multidisciplinary model is seeking to fill the following position at its affiliate medical facility in Siaya county, Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya:

Job Location: Oasis Doctors Plaza Siaya

Work Type: Full time

Roles

Duties and Responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Manage the OPD / Emergency / Ward and assist the consultants

· Initiate and monitor treatment;

· Conduct medical procedure under supervision after getting the consent from patient’s attendant.

· Accompany consultant doctors on IPD Ward visits

· Pay timely visits to In – patients and treat the patients along the indicated line of treatment

· Attend emergencies and informing consultant doctors for further action.

· Check and authorize all diagnostic requisition slips.

· Ensure that duties and functions are undertaken in a manner that prioritizes the safety and well-being of patients;

· Assess patients on admission and/or discharge as required and write detailed reports in the case notes;

· Mentorship & supervision of clinical attachees

· Order and interpret diagnostic tests;

· Represent the department / profession / team at outreaches, meetings and conferences as appropriate;

· Participate in multi-disciplinary clinical audit and proactive risk management and facilitate production of all data / information for same; co-operate with investigations, enquiries or audit relating to the provision of health services;

· Maintain professional standards in relation to confidentiality and ethics;

· Cover for occasional unplanned absence of colleagues;

Requirements

· Degree in Medicine from a recognized University

· Be registered with Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentist Board

· Must have an updated retention certificate and professional indemnity

· Ability to work with minimum supervision.

· Ability to plan and deliver care in an effective and resourceful manner.

· Computer literate.

How to Apply

Courier and hand delivered applications to be dropped at the Oasis Doctors Plaza- Siaya, located at Lake Western Office Park next to Siaya Red Cross Offices and addressed to:

The CEO,

Oasis Doctors Plaza- Siaya,

P.O. Box 258 – 40600, Siaya

Online applications to be sent to siaya@oasishealthcaregroup.com indicating the position applied for and the expected salary clearly indicated on the subject line, attach your CV and Cover Letter only.

Applications MUST be received not later than 5pm, on 28th September, 2018.