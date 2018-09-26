Jacque Maribe’s fiancé Joe Irungu had made sexual advances at slain Monica Kimani, brother reveals.

Wednesday, September 26, 2018-

As the probe on the cold blooded murder of Monica Kimani, who was found slaughtered in her apartment in Kilimani continues, her brother has disclosed

details of her relationship with her alleged murderer, Joe Irungu.





The late Monica’s brother George Thiru revealed he schooled with the suspect and they were friends but drifted after completing University.





They would later connect via social media after Joe became friends with his sister.





Thiru divulged that they were good friends despite the fact that Monica had declined Joe’s sexual advances.





She had landed from South Sudan where she runs a family business and it is Joe who picked her from the airport and dropped her at her apartment.





Jacque Maribe was also questioned by the police after she admitted to driving her boyfriend to Nairobi West hospital on Friday, with a gunshot wound.





Irungu was arrested on Tuesday and was arraigned in a Kiambu Court on Wednesday morning.





The prosecution sought to have him remanded for 14 days to allow for investigations before taking plea but his lawyers opposed.





His lawyers said that their client cannot be detained since he has a bullet wound which needs to be attended to.





"The respondent has not been given a chance to get medicine, even painkillers, despite him having a bullet wound," his lawyer Mugambi Laichana said.





"He was supposed to go for an MRI yesterday and was denied the chance. Doctors had warned he has to be treated in four days or he risks his arm being amputated." he added.





The magistrate is expected to rule on the prosecution's application later today (Wednesday)





The Kenyan DAILY POST.