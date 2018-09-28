JACQUE MARIBE’s dad shows her emotional support as friends desert her, See PHOTOs.

 Friday, September 28, 2018-They say that you know your real friends when you are in trouble and Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, can attest to this.
After her fiance Jowi was linked to the murder of Monica, people who laughed with her when all was okay don’t want anything to do with her.

They are busy mocking her on social media.

When Jacque presented herself to detectives to record a statement, her father walked with her side by side.



Her close friends are nowhere to be seen during this trying moment.

Check out these photos and learn lessons on who your true friends are during trying moments.



photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

