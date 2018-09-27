JACQUE MARIBE is not hiding, I have spoken to her and she’s ready to tell police what she knows-ITUMBI

Thursday, September 27, 2018- Dennis Itumbi has revealed that he has spoken to Citizen TV anchor, Jacque Maribe, after the arrest of her fiancé Joe Irungu.





Maribe is being sought by police after her fiancé Joe Irungu was arrested on Tuesday over the cruel murder of Monica Kimani last Thursday in Kilimani.





Itumbi, who used to date Maribe, also revealed that the TV girl is ready to give her side of the story and help in investigations.





“ Let me comment on the issues facing my good friend Jacque Maribe. I have spoken to her and she will obviously tell her story to the police. She will tell her story. I have not asked for details, those details belong to detectives am sure she will narrate what she knows and is sure about.” read part of Itumbi’s post.





His statement comes after it emerged that Homicide detectives in the case were looking for the journalist to record a statement but they can’t seem to reach her.





Read Itumbi’s post below.





