JACQUE MARIBE finally arrested over MONICA KIMANI‘s murder - DCI GEORGE KINOTI confirms

Sunday September 30, 2018-

Citizen TV's presenter, Jacque Maribe, has been arrested over the murder of South Sudan based business lady, Monica Kimani





Confirming her arrest on Saturday, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Geoge Kinoti, said they arrested Jacque because evidence put her behind the murder of Ms Kimani.





The DCI also said the TV girl will spend a night at the Gigiri police station waiting to be charged with murder on Monday.





Maribe was on Thursday questioned by the DCI at Kilimani police station and the DCI headquarters on Kiambu Road.





She returned at the headquarters on Friday where it is believed she recorded a statement.





Maribe became a person of interest after her car was allegedly used on the night of Monica's murder.





The vehicle was on Thursday dusted by forensic experts.





Her fiancé Joe Irungu, who has been in custody since his arrest on Tuesday, is being held as the key suspect in the murder.





Investigations revealed that he was the one driving Maribe’s Toyota Allion on the night of Monica’s murder.





Irungu has since denied involvement in the gruesome murder.



