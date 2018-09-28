JACQUE MARIBE confirms her fiancé had an illegal gun-Things are getting hot for the notorious play boy.

Friday, September 28, 2018- Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe was grilled at Kilimani police station on Thursday over the gruesome murder of Monica Kimani.





The journalist had gone into hiding after her fiancé Joe Irungu alias Jowi, was arrested for the brutal murder of the 28-year old lady, whose lifeless body was found in a bath tub at her apartment last week.





Maribe was being sought to tell detectives her side of the story since the prime suspect, her fiancé, was arrested at her place and live bullet was recovered under her bed.





During the one hour interrogation, Maribe, who was in the company of lawyer Katwa Kigen and her parents, confessed that her fiancé, Irungu was in possession of an illegal firearm.





She also revealed that she had on several occasions warned Irungu, who is a notorious play boy not to come to her house with the gun.





When asked whether she knew Monica, the lady murdered in cold blood, she said she didn’t know her.





She was later referred to the DCI headquarters, Kiambu Road, where she was further interrogated by the homicide unit.





Joe was arraigned in court on Wednesday and charged with the murder of Monica Kimani and is remanded in Muthaiga police station as detectives continue with the probe.





Jowi and Maribe met in a club early this year and after dating for barely two months, he proposed to her and she said yes.





He claims to be a security consultant but it has emerged that he’s just a smooth criminal who lives of rich single ladies.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



















