JACQUE MARIBE‘s lover, JOSEPH IRUNGU is a GIGOLO – He was there only to “service” JACKIE

Saturday September 29, 2018-

The gory murder of South Sudan based business lady, Monica Kimani, has opened the lid about the controversial life of Citizen TV present, Jacque Maribe and her lover, Joseph Irungu.





Irungu is already in police custody in connection with Monica Kimani‘s death.





Irungu is said to be the last person who was with the deceased on Wednesday night before her body was found the following day, Thursday, September 21, dumped in a bathtub.





According to sources, during the fateful night Maribe checked in at Kiu Lounge, off Dennis Pritt road, where she was taking shots of her popular drink.





Irungu then showed up at the club and a confrontation ensued.





"Joe joined Jackie and her friends at the club. Jackie made some comments which didn’t go down well with Joe. She ordered him to hand over her car's keys and ATM in front of her friends. Joe protested before them,” the source said.





The source said Jackie argued that she has been providing Irungu with everything yet she is playing her with other little whores.





It is not clear whether the two were arguing over Irungu's relationship with Monica Kimani.



