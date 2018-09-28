JACKIE MARIBE‘s fiance JOWI is threatening police after killing MONICA KIMANI –see how he is bragging in Muthaiga Police Station

Friday September 28, 2018

-Citizen TV presenter, Jackie Maribe‘s fiance was on Tuesday arrested in connection with gruesome murder of business lady, Monica Kimani.





Joseph Irungu alias Jowi was arrested and detained at Muthaiga Police Station for 10 days by a Kiambu Court.





Jowi was the last person seen with the deceased and phone records shows they were together until the time of her death.





According to a source privy to the investigations, detectives want to establish whether there was an insider at Monica’s apartment who was involved in the killing.





Detectives suspect the insider could have disabled CCTV cameras long before Monica arrived.

“This was premeditated murder because how comes the cameras were not working?”posed a source.

Detectives now plan to use CCTV footage from adjacent buildings to help in the probe.





However police in Muthaiga Police Station are saying that Jackie Maribe’s fiance is bragging that Monica’s murder case is going nowhere because “he is well connected”.



