JACKIE MARIBE‘s fiance JOWI is threatening police after killing MONICA KIMANI –see how he is bragging in Muthaiga Police Station

06:24

photo 4_zpswcp9fzvj.jpg
Friday September 28, 2018-Citizen TV presenter, Jackie Maribe‘s fiance was on Tuesday arrested in connection with gruesome murder of business lady, Monica Kimani.

Joseph Irungu alias Jowi was arrested and detained at Muthaiga Police Station for 10 days by a Kiambu Court.

Jowi was the last person seen with the deceased and phone records shows they were together until the time of her death.

According to a source privy to the investigations, detectives want to establish whether there was an insider at Monica’s apartment who was involved in the killing.

Detectives suspect the insider could have disabled CCTV cameras long before Monica arrived.
“This was premeditated murder because how comes the cameras were not working?”posed a source.
Detectives now plan to use CCTV footage from adjacent buildings to help in the probe.

However police in Muthaiga Police Station are saying that Jackie Maribe’s fiance  is bragging that Monica’s murder case is going nowhere because “he is well connected”.

The Kenyan DAILY POST
photo 4_zpsyvtntn5l.png

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Our tips on Man United v Derby EFL Cup clash and 10 matches played today where you can make good money.

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 -  The student will go toe-to-toe with the master in the dugout tonight as Frank Lampard takes his Derby Count...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno