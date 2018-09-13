It’s was 4.30AM and these kids were spotted going to school, Our education system is messed up (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, News, Photos, Politics 05:35
Thursday, September 13, 2018 - We are over-feeding our kids with too much books.
Most kids don’t have time to engage in extra-curricular activities, interact with society and develop their talents.
These kids were spotted going to school at 4.30AM.
Check out this photo and tell us what you think?
