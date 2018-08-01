It’s over for OBADO as DCI KINOTI sends homicide squad to squeeze information from him over the murder of SHARON OTIENO

Wednesday September 5, 2018 - The Directorate of Criminal Investigations has sent a homicide squad to Migori County to investigate the death of Sharon Otieno, a Rongo University student.





This is after her lifeless body was discovered on Wednesday morning in Kodera Forest, Migori County, a day after she was reportedly abducted by assailants believed to be working for Governor Okoth Obado.





According to DCI Director, George Kinoti, no one will be spared as his team investigates who or what caused the death of Sharon Otieno.





Okoth Obado has since denied claims linking him to the murder of the university student .





His Personal Assistant Michael Oyamo was arrested on Tuesday as the family insists that they have evidence linking him and his boss to the death of Sharon.



