The Kenyan DAILY POST

-Former Citizen TV anchor, Janet Mbugua, has finally welcomed a new bundle of joy.Janet gave birth to a bouncing baby boy on Monday September 17th and shared the news with her fans on Instagram saying, “Welcome to the world, Mali Mwaura Ndichu. May God bless and watch over you forever”The former anchor is now a mother of two boys.Here’s a photo of Janet’s new-born son, Mali.