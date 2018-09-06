It is true, OKOTH OBADO had promised SHARON a sh 20 million apartment in Lavington, Nairobi - Another slay queen tells CID

Thursday September 6,2018 - One of the friends of  slain University of Rongo student, Sharon Otieno, has told detectives from  Criminal Investigations Department that Migori County Governor, Okoth Obado, had promised her a sh 20 million apartment in Lavington before she met her untimely death.

Sharon, who was the clandestine lover of the killer Governor, was found lifeless inside Kodero Forest in Homa Bay on Wednesday morning after she was abducted on Monday by men hired by the Governor.

Following the murder, the Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, sent a team of homicide detectives to investigate the murder and present their findings before Friday.

A detective who is among the 14 sent to Homa Bay has said that they have interviewed a number of Sharon’s friends and it is true that they had a sexual relationship with the Governor.

The friend also told detectives that Governor Okoth Obado had promised to buy Sharon a sh 20 million apartment in Lavington, Nairobi, after she becomes his third wife.

Governor Obado has two wives.

