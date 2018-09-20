It is over for SONKO as MCAs to impeach him next week over his PR stunt at Pumwani-He will regret exposing dead babies at Pumwani

Thursday September 20, 2018 -Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko is now under siege and faces an impeachment motion over the Pumwani Hospital crisis.

This is after a section of Senators and members of the Nairobi County Assembly accused Sonko of staging theatrics to gain political mileage even in matters he should have handled as Governor a long time ago.

The MCAs further accused the Nairobi Governor for unnecessary targeting professionals and sacking them for his own faults.

Speaking yesterday, the MCAs vowed to bring an impeachment motion against Sonko next week on Tuesday when they resume sitting.

On Monday, Sonko staged an impromptu visit at Pumwani Hospital, where he exposed 12 dead infants at the facility stashed in cartons; something he blamed on the negligence on the part of management.

He has since suspended the entire management of Pumwani Hospital.

Governor Sonko has over the past one year, sacked and suspended his county executives and officials in what critics describe as unsettling of county operations.

