It is over for OKOTH OBADO as supporters reveal how they were paid to protest outside Milimani Law Courts yesterday to intimidate the Judge

Tuesday September 25, 2018 - Troubles for the embattled Migori Governor Okoth Obado continue after it emerged that he paid his supporters to stage protests outside Milimani Law Courts in his support as he stares at a possible death penalty for the murder of his lover, Sharon Otieno, who was then 7 months pregnant.





One of the protesters who spoke anonymously claimed that around 500 people were issued with incentives to hold the demo outside the court to intimidate the Judge in support of the killer Governor.





He noted that they were galvanized over the weekend and paid to cause chaos at the court’s precincts where Obado was taken to take a plea.





“It's so bad that we were supposed to be over 500 protesters yet we're less than 100," the disgruntled supporter alleged.





"Should we have turned out all, our Governor could not have been sent to Industrial Area prison," said the protester who claimed that they (protesters) had capacity to influence the Judge's decision.



