It is over for OKOTH OBADO as DCI is set to conduct a DNA test on the murdered SHARON’s unborn baby to find out the real father

Friday September 7, 2018 - As investigations into the mysterious murder of Sharon Otieno, a university student who was linked to Migori Governor Okoth Obado, continue, there is information filtering in that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is considering carrying out a DNA test on Sharon’s unborn baby to find out who the real father is in order to help detectives find a clue on the motive behind her murder.





Venting yesterday, Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo asked the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to carry out a DNA test on Sharon Otieno's unborn baby to determine the father.





According to Mutula, the paternal test was the ultimate solution to finding out who killed Sharon and the reasons for her murder.





“Will the paternity of the unborn child of Sharon Otieno reveal the actus rea & mens rea of the cold blooded murder?”





“Will the police order for DNA samples of the alleged father?”





“Thank me later Bwana DCI,” said Mutula.





Before she met her gruesome death in the hands of the killers, Sharon was seven months pregnant and it is believed Governor Obado was responsible.



