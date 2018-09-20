It is over for OBADO as DNA on late SHARON’s baby confirms everything the police have been looking for-DCI to act immediately

Thursday September 20, 2018 -A paternity test by the Government has confirmed that Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado was the biological father of the late Rongo University student Sharon Otieno's baby who was stabbed to death alongside the mother.





This puts Governor Obado back at the centre of the investigations into the brutal murder of Sharon and her baby.





This is even as Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives are planning to grill Obado once again over the cold-blood murder of the 26-year-old lady whom the Governor had an illicit affair with and impregnated her.





Obado had earlier given his side of the story claiming he knew Sharon Otieno and even had an affair with him but denied having anything to do with her cold-blooded murder.





The Governor’s wife, Hellen, also recorded a statement with DCI yesterday after it emerged she exchanged some provocative text messages with Sharon a few days before she was found dead.



